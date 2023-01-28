Dr. Susie Rhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susie Rhee, MD
Overview of Dr. Susie Rhee, MD
Dr. Susie Rhee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Roslyn Heights, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Rhee's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery Associates of Long Island216 Willis Mineola Ave Ste 102, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577 Directions (516) 712-1802Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Huntington Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I had Abdominalplasty, diastasis recti repair, breast lift with slight reduction and liposuction of the flanks with exceptional results. My scars are almost nonexistent and I’m only 2 months post surgery. Dr. Rhee is an amazing person and a one of a kind surgeon. She knew exactly what I wanted done and delivered every promise she gave me. I’ve worked in healthcare for 20yrs and I have never met a doctor whose bedside manner matched their amazing surgical skills. I am so happy I chose Dr. Rhee to do my mommy makeover. I couldn’t be any happier and I love my results. Thank you Dr. Rhee!
About Dr. Susie Rhee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Grotting and Cohn Plastic Surgery-Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship
- Plastic Surgery-Medical College Of Georgia
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- University Of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, B.S. In Liberal Arts and Sciences
- Plastic Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.