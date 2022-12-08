Dr. Susie Suh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susie Suh, MD
Overview of Dr. Susie Suh, MD
Dr. Susie Suh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Suh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Suh's Office Locations
-
1
SVMC Sleep/Wake & Rheumatology321 E Romie Ln Ste A, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 424-1400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suh?
Dr. Suh has treated me for psoriatic arthritis since my diagnosis about a year ago. She is extremely knowledgeable and caring. She prepares for every visit and seems to know my chart cover to cover when I arrive, which is uncommon in my experiences with other doctors. Dr. Suh is easy to reach through MyChart messaging when I have questions. She has been a huge help in getting my meds right to the point I hardly ever have any pain. I highly recommend Dr. Suh for any Rheumatological needs!
About Dr. Susie Suh, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1467459602
Education & Certifications
- Cedar Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
- Cedars-Sinai Med Ctr, Rheumatology Cedars-Sinai Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suh works at
Dr. Suh has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suh speaks Korean.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Suh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.