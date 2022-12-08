See All Rheumatologists in Salinas, CA
Dr. Susie Suh, MD

Rheumatology
3.1 (31)
Map Pin Small Salinas, CA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susie Suh, MD

Dr. Susie Suh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Suh works at SVMC Sleep/Wake & Rheumatology in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Suh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SVMC Sleep/Wake & Rheumatology
    321 E Romie Ln Ste A, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 424-1400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
  • Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Gout
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Gout
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Suh has treated me for psoriatic arthritis since my diagnosis about a year ago. She is extremely knowledgeable and caring. She prepares for every visit and seems to know my chart cover to cover when I arrive, which is uncommon in my experiences with other doctors. Dr. Suh is easy to reach through MyChart messaging when I have questions. She has been a huge help in getting my meds right to the point I hardly ever have any pain. I highly recommend Dr. Suh for any Rheumatological needs!
    Peter S. — Dec 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Susie Suh, MD
    About Dr. Susie Suh, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1467459602
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedar Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
    Residency
    • Cedars-Sinai Med Ctr, Rheumatology Cedars-Sinai Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of California
