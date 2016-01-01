Dr. Susmitha Anumukonda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anumukonda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susmitha Anumukonda, MD
Dr. Susmitha Anumukonda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.
Locations
WK Center For Pediatrics - South2518 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste A, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College
Dr. Anumukonda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anumukonda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anumukonda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Anumukonda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anumukonda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anumukonda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anumukonda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.