Dr. Susmitha Apuri, MD

Medical Oncology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susmitha Apuri, MD

Dr. Susmitha Apuri, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They graduated from Ntr University Of Health Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, Adventhealth Zephyrhills and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.

Dr. Apuri works at Florida Cancer Specialists in Inverness, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Apuri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists
    2231 Highway 44 W Ste 203, Inverness, FL 34453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 605-0958

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
  • Adventhealth Zephyrhills
  • Bravera Health Seven Rivers

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Neutropenia
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Neutropenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 09, 2022
    Never misses a thing with me, for example: Live in FL go, Noth, a couple of months, the Dr's there seemed to drop the ball on me a lot. Aug. 2021 had symptoms, numbness in the left side of face & mouth, they couldn't figure it out, Sept. my left arm & fingers numb, still couldn't figure it out. Got back to Dr. Apuri in Oct, she saw and heard my symptoms immediately sent me to the hospital for an MRI on the brain, 15 or more tumors causing numbness, the next day she had me at the radiologist. Never should have gone that long now numbness permanent. She knows her stuff, very knowledgeable but a compassionate Dr who really wants the best for you, always discusses treatments, gives me plenty of time to ask questions, never rushes you, and tries everything she knows for the best treatments for me! I recommend her HIGHLY she cares about her patients medically and emotionally, she's the best.
    Brenda Badger — Feb 09, 2022
    About Dr. Susmitha Apuri, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154598068
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • John F. Kennedy Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine Regional Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ntr University Of Health Science
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susmitha Apuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Apuri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Apuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Apuri works at Florida Cancer Specialists in Inverness, FL. View the full address on Dr. Apuri's profile.

    Dr. Apuri has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apuri on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Apuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apuri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

