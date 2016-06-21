Overview of Dr. Susmitha Kolli, MD

Dr. Susmitha Kolli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.



Dr. Kolli works at Judith L. Bratton MD LLC in Lancaster, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.