Dr. Susmitha Kolli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susmitha Kolli, MD
Overview of Dr. Susmitha Kolli, MD
Dr. Susmitha Kolli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.
Dr. Kolli works at
Dr. Kolli's Office Locations
-
1
Judith L. Bratton MD LLC1500 E Main St, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 653-3527
-
2
Fairfield Medical Center401 N Ewing St, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 653-3527
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kolli?
Very nice and friendly staff who got me right in on Monday after an accident in the garden. She was very thorough and found the abrasion.
About Dr. Susmitha Kolli, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1871582288
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolli works at
Dr. Kolli speaks Telugu.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.