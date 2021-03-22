See All Hematologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Susmitha Vaka, MD
Dr. Susmitha Vaka, MD

Hematology
4.8 (36)
Overview of Dr. Susmitha Vaka, MD

Dr. Susmitha Vaka, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER

Dr. Vaka works at Cancer Specialists Of North Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphocytosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vaka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside
    2 Shircliff Way Ste 800, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 367-2611

Admitting Hospitals

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Guardian
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MetLife
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Mar 22, 2021
    Dr. Vaka is great! She take the time to explain my conditions to me and answer any questions I may have. She cares about her patients.
    Dorothy Harper — Mar 22, 2021
    About Dr. Susmitha Vaka, MD

    Hematology
    English
    1568684868
    Fellowship
    UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    University of Kansas Hospital
    Hematology and Medical Oncology
