Dr. Cholitkul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suteevan Cholitkul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suteevan Cholitkul, MD
Dr. Suteevan Cholitkul, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine, Mahidol Universtiy, Siriraj Hospital.
Dr. Cholitkul works at
Dr. Cholitkul's Office Locations
-
1
Savahcs3601 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85723 Directions (520) 792-1450Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Limited To Official Federal Duties Only77 Wainwright Dr, Walla Walla, WA 99362 Directions (208) 843-2271
-
3
University Of Hawaii, Geriatric Medicine Department347 N Kuakini St, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 523-8461
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Suteevan Cholitkul, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1659570034
Education & Certifications
- University Of Hawaii Geriatric Medicine Fellowship Program
- Huron Hosp/cleveland Clin Health System
- Faculty Of Medicine, Mahidol Universtiy, Siriraj Hospital
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cholitkul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cholitkul works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cholitkul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cholitkul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cholitkul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cholitkul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.