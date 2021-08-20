Dr. Suvarchala Somayajula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somayajula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suvarchala Somayajula, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Ngpg Family Medicine1315 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste 300, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 219-6520
Practice743 Spring St NE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 219-9000
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I received an online request for a review and accidentally deleted it. Thus, I am using this method to say that she is fantastic in my mind. Excellent, excellent in every way. Accommodated getting my daughter in on our ZOOM appt. and it goes on and on...Haven't yet met Kelly, but she's also great! So glad I have them treating me. Eedee Adams
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1962620070
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Neurology
Dr. Somayajula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somayajula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Somayajula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Somayajula has seen patients for Headache, Sleep Apnea and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Somayajula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
