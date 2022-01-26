Overview of Dr. Suvarnarekha Kammula, MD

Dr. Suvarnarekha Kammula, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.



Dr. Kammula works at Potomac Physician Associates in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.