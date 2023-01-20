Dr. Suwebatu Odunsi-Shiyanbade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odunsi-Shiyanbade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suwebatu Odunsi-Shiyanbade, MD
Overview
Dr. Suwebatu Odunsi-Shiyanbade, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Locations
GI Alliance647 N Miller Rd, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 760-7969
TDDC Mansfield920 Highway 287 N Ste 308, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 760-7969
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The GI Alliance office provided a top notch experience from beginning to end. The receptionist and scheduling staff were always extremely considerate and friendly. And the real star of the show was Dr. Odunsi. She has the best personality and was super inviting and knowledgeable. Dr. Odunsi laughed and joked and explained everything in detail. The staff on procedure day were accommodating and personable. I would most certainly go back again when it's time for me to visit. A+++/5 star overall rating.
About Dr. Suwebatu Odunsi-Shiyanbade, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1427141746
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odunsi-Shiyanbade has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odunsi-Shiyanbade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odunsi-Shiyanbade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odunsi-Shiyanbade has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odunsi-Shiyanbade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Odunsi-Shiyanbade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odunsi-Shiyanbade.
