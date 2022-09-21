Dr. Su Wooi Teoh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teoh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Su Wooi Teoh, MD
Overview of Dr. Su Wooi Teoh, MD
Dr. Su Wooi Teoh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greensboro, NC.
Dr. Teoh's Office Locations
Su Wooi Teoh, MD., PA3824 N Elm St Ste 201, Greensboro, NC 27455 Directions (336) 482-2300
Su Wooi Teoh MD PA1132 N Church St Ste 104, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 542-2015
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My situation was very complex. Dr. Teoh was very kind, compassionate and he listened. He explained things well and he was very thorough and helped make the best decision for my care. I highly recommend him and would see him again!
About Dr. Su Wooi Teoh, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hospital
- Otolaryngology
