Dr. Suzan Hadwan, DO
Overview of Dr. Suzan Hadwan, DO
Dr. Suzan Hadwan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Michigan State College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Hadwan's Office Locations
Nevada Neurosciences Institute at Sunrise3131 La Canada St Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (725) 241-0721
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Was personable, knowledgeable, came up with a plan of care for me and explained it clearly.
About Dr. Suzan Hadwan, DO
- Neurology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1962857607
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Health
- Beaumont Health
- Michigan State College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Hadwan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hadwan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hadwan speaks Arabic and French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadwan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadwan.
