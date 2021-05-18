See All Neurologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Suzan Hadwan, DO

Neurology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Suzan Hadwan, DO

Dr. Suzan Hadwan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Michigan State College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Hadwan works at Nevada Neurosciences Institute at Sunrise in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hadwan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Neurosciences Institute at Sunrise
    3131 La Canada St Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (725) 241-0721

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evoked Potential Test
Wada Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evoked Potential Test
Wada Test

Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 18, 2021
    Dr. Was personable, knowledgeable, came up with a plan of care for me and explained it clearly.
    SH — May 18, 2021
    About Dr. Suzan Hadwan, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1962857607
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beaumont Health
    Internship
    • Beaumont Health
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzan Hadwan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hadwan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hadwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hadwan works at Nevada Neurosciences Institute at Sunrise in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Hadwan’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadwan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadwan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

