Dr. Suzan House, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suzan House, MD
Dr. Suzan House, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. House works at
Dr. House's Office Locations
Physicians Rx of Chattanooga6145 Shallowford Rd Ste 102, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 893-6890
3770 Ocoee Pl NW Ste 100, Cleveland, TN 37312
Directions
(423) 893-6890
Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- National Elevator
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. House is kind, a great listener, very compassionate and her initial workup was one of the most thorough I have ever encountered. She narrowed down my symptoms and diagnosed a condition that has plagued me for over thirty years. Other physicians have made me feel that I was a complainer. Dr House diagnosed my condition and persisted until she found the most effective treatment for it. I am extremely satisfied and grateful for her continuing efforts. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Suzan House, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1831132984
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Med/Emory University Affil Hosps
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. House has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. House accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. House has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. House has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. House on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. House. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. House.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. House, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. House appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.