Overview of Dr. Suzan House, MD

Dr. Suzan House, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. House works at Physicians Rx of Chattanooga in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.