Dr. Kurant-Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzan Kurant-Campbell, DPM
Overview of Dr. Suzan Kurant-Campbell, DPM
Dr. Suzan Kurant-Campbell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Kurant-Campbell works at
Dr. Kurant-Campbell's Office Locations
Westfield Foot & Ankle Specialists LLC592B Springfield Ave Ste A, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 232-1060
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (908) 232-1060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Campbell is a caring, knowledgeable, cheerful doctor. She is gentle and works well with young and old patients. I have recommended her to about twenty friends and co-workers.
About Dr. Suzan Kurant-Campbell, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurant-Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurant-Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurant-Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurant-Campbell.
