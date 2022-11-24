Dr. Suzan Merten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzan Merten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suzan Merten, MD
Dr. Suzan Merten, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rocky Mount, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Merten works at
Dr. Merten's Office Locations
-
1
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Franklin390 S Main St Ste 103, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 Directions (540) 489-6522
-
2
Blue Ridge Cancer Center1 Arh Ln # 203, Low Moor, VA 24457 Directions (540) 862-2400
-
3
Kenneth M Mcintyre MD PC710 W Ridge Rd Ste E, Wytheville, VA 24382 Directions (276) 228-7665
-
4
Smyth Regional Surgical Group1020 Terrace Dr Ste 202, Marion, VA 24354 Directions (276) 781-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merten?
She's the best.
About Dr. Suzan Merten, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1669448692
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospitals
- Med College Of Virginia Hospitals
- Med College Of Virginia Hospitals
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merten has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merten works at
Dr. Merten has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Lymphoma and Large-Cell, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Merten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.