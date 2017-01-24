Dr. Suzana Brozovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brozovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzana Brozovic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzana Brozovic, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They graduated from MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Brozovic works at
Locations
1
Spectrabrace Ltd340 Thomas More Pkwy, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-6466
2
St Elizabeth Florence Lab4900 Houston Rd, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 331-6466
3
St. Elizabeth Fort Thomas85 N Grand Ave, Fort Thomas, KY 41075 Directions (859) 331-6466
4
Emerson Hospital133 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-3167Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
5
Oncology Hematology Care Inc651 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-6466
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient and wonderful listener completely understood my issues and to took time to give thorough exam and consultation including diet and medication. In no way or at any time did I feel rushed or talked down to, quiet the opposite. Refreshing to have a professional that wants to understand you and not just tell you what you want to hear but what you need to hear to move forward with your health in a postitive way.
About Dr. Suzana Brozovic, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1225216989
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brozovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brozovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brozovic has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brozovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brozovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brozovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brozovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brozovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.