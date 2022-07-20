Overview of Dr. Suzana Morgan, MD

Dr. Suzana Morgan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Asyut Faculty Of Med Asyut Egypt and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Morgan works at St Karas Medical Practice in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.