Dr. Suzanna Airiani, MD
Dr. Suzanna Airiani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their fellowship with Wills Eye Institute, Philadelphia
Advanced Eye Care Associates13625 Maple Ave Ste 202, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 358-5900
Jerome D. Berman M.d. PC18804 Northern Blvd # F1, Flushing, NY 11358 Directions (718) 445-1090
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Dr. Airiani, performed my cornea surgery, she was and is very professional and caring including her staff, I still see her in a regular basics. I will recommend her very highly.Thank you!!
- Wills Eye Institute, Philadelphia
- Edward S Harkness Eye Institute
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
Dr. Airiani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Airiani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Airiani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Airiani has seen patients for Stye and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Airiani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Airiani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Airiani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Airiani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Airiani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.