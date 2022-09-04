Dr. Suzanne Austin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Austin, MD
Overview of Dr. Suzanne Austin, MD
Dr. Suzanne Austin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), O'Connor Hospital, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Austin's Office Locations
Suzanne M. Austin M.D.2498 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 998-5400
Suzanne M. Austin M.D.455 Oconnor Dr Ste 290, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- O'Connor Hospital
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Austin is a wonderful doctor. She is super friendly, knowledgable, kind and she really cares about her patients. I'm thankful to have found her through my insurance and I'm fortunate to have her as my primary care physician. Dr. Austin also has a wonderful team of staff, they are super friendly and they work very hard at their job given how difficult it must be to deal with insurance companies all day. I appreciate that Dr. Austin is an Apple product fan as I am an Apple super fan myself. Just in case anyone is wondering, Dr. Auston takes Santa Clara Family Health Plan (or Medi-Cal) and this is wonderful because she is such an amazing doctor. I do believe that you have to select her as your primary care physician first, and then wait until she is officially assigned to you, and also wait until you get your insurance cards, before scheduling your first appointment, though I could be wrong. Dr. Austin is available for appointments Tuesday, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. I never have a
About Dr. Suzanne Austin, MD
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1639104227
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Veterans Administration
- Los Angeles County General Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Austin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Austin has seen patients for Anxiety and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Austin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.