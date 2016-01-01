Overview of Dr. Suzanne Benson, MD

Dr. Suzanne Benson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Warm Springs, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Benson works at Augusta University Medical Center in Warm Springs, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.