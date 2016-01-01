Dr. Suzanne Benson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Benson, MD
Overview of Dr. Suzanne Benson, MD
Dr. Suzanne Benson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Warm Springs, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Benson works at
Dr. Benson's Office Locations
Roosevelt Warm Springs Ltac Hospital6135 Roosevelt Hwy, Warm Springs, GA 31830 Directions (706) 655-5461
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Suzanne Benson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Va Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
