Overview of Dr. Suzanne Botrous, MD

Dr. Suzanne Botrous, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)

Dr. Botrous works at Mediterranean Pediatric, MD, PA in East Orange, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Botrous' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mediterranean Pediatric, MD, PA
    185 Central Ave Ste 308, East Orange, NJ 07018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 678-3776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lead Poisoning Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Suzanne Botrous, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1992861116
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Botrous has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Botrous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Botrous works at Mediterranean Pediatric, MD, PA in East Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Botrous’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Botrous. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botrous.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botrous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botrous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

