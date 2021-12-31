Dr. Botrous has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzanne Botrous, MD
Overview of Dr. Suzanne Botrous, MD
Dr. Suzanne Botrous, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
Dr. Botrous' Office Locations
Mediterranean Pediatric, MD, PA185 Central Ave Ste 308, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 678-3776
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
perfectly done
About Dr. Suzanne Botrous, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1992861116
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Botrous accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botrous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botrous speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Botrous. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botrous.
