Overview

Dr. Suzanne Clarke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital.



Dr. Clarke works at Oak Street Health Moreland in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.