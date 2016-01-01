Overview of Dr. Suzanne Combs, DO

Dr. Suzanne Combs, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Combs works at TeamHealth in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.