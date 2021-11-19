See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Newburgh, NY
Dr. Suzanne Corrado, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Suzanne Corrado, MD

Dr. Suzanne Corrado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Corrado works at Orange Medical Care in Newburgh, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Corrado's Office Locations

    Orange Medical Care PC
    313 S William St, Newburgh, NY 12550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 569-9662

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Obesity
Overweight
    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 19, 2021
    I would definitely recommend dr. Corrado to anyone i feel could receive her genuine, thoughtful, informative yet clear guidance. here and there she'll sneak a funny or perhaps drop a dry humor joke which is awesome as well. Dr. Corrado (and everyone else) is for sure the only Primary care physician and Suboxone prescriber for this guy. i greatly appreciate all of the work you do. thank you.
    Christopher Kusse — Nov 19, 2021
    About Dr. Suzanne Corrado, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1902816861
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Winthrop University Hospital
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Addiction Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzanne Corrado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corrado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Corrado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Corrado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Corrado works at Orange Medical Care in Newburgh, NY. View the full address on Dr. Corrado’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Corrado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corrado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corrado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corrado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

