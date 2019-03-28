Dr. Crandall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzanne Crandall, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suzanne Crandall, DO
Dr. Suzanne Crandall, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Cass Regional Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Crandall's Office Locations
CAMC Neurology415 Morris St Ste 300, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-6441Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Suzanne Crandall, DO4400 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 960-7650
Saint Lukes Neurological Cnslts20 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 230, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 531-4080
Saint Luke's Neurology-North5844 NW Barry Rd Ste 220, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (816) 960-7690
Hospital Affiliations
- Cass Regional Medical Center
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
This dr has found the reason for my imbalance and treated it by putting me in touch with a therapist. Her treatment of the matter was not by simply prescribing a pill but getting to the source. I can say I’m much better after seeing her......
About Dr. Suzanne Crandall, DO
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1679761498
Education & Certifications
- Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital
- Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
