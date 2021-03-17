Overview

Dr. Suzanne Croteau, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beavercreek Township, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Croteau works at Croteau Health Practice, Inc. in Beavercreek Township, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

