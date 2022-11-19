See All Hand Surgeons in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Suzanne Elton, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (83)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Suzanne Elton, MD

Dr. Suzanne Elton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Olathe Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Elton works at Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Bone Joint Clinic PA
    10701 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 381-5225
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic
    3151 NE Carnegie Dr Ste B, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 381-5225
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Olathe Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Endoscopic Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Nerve Release Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff and Labral Repair Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scaphoidectomy - Four Corner Fusion Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder, Elbow, Hand, and Wrist Joint Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Shoulder, Elbow, Hand, and Wrist Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Excellent communicator!! Excellent care!! Always willing to help. Very patient- and family-centered!
    — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Suzanne Elton, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic - Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery
