Dr. Suzanne Elton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Olathe Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Kansas City Bone Joint Clinic PA, 10701 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211
Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic, 3151 NE Carnegie Dr Ste B, Lees Summit, MO 64064
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Olathe Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Excellent communicator!! Excellent care!! Always willing to help. Very patient- and family-centered!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Mandarin
- 1972705366
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic - Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- St.Mary's University-San Antonio, Texas
Dr. Elton works at
