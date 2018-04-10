Dr. Suzanne Felson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Felson, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suzanne Felson, DPM
Dr. Suzanne Felson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA.
Dr. Felson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Felson's Office Locations
-
1
Desert Oasis Healthcare69844 Highway 111 Ste A, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 318-4869
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Felson?
She has been extremely helpful. Successfully solved 2 difficult foot problems for me. I feel fortunate that the primary doc recommended her.
About Dr. Suzanne Felson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1982698478
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felson works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Felson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.