Overview

Dr. Suzanne Ford, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.



Dr. Ford works at United Medical Group in Pikeville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.