Dr. Suzanne Forman, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Gaithersburg, MD
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Suzanne Forman, MD

Dr. Suzanne Forman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Forman works at Suzanne Forman MD in Gaithersburg, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Forman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Suzanne Forman MD
    Suzanne Forman MD
8929 Shady Grove Ct, Gaithersburg, MD 20877
(301) 938-0663

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 25, 2017
    My daughter has been Dr. Forman's patient for 6 years. Dr. Forman is excellent professionally and has the highest personal integrity. Dr. Forman observes comprehensively, shows diagnostic rigor, and is engaging in a manner that shows professionalism and compassion. She is able to communicate with my daughter extracting relevant information to really know what is needed. She will thoroughly answer questions. I am most impressed with her knowledge. She truly cares and is a gem.
    Silver Spring, MD — Aug 25, 2017
    About Dr. Suzanne Forman, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720195159
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University VA
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Forman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forman works at Suzanne Forman MD in Gaithersburg, MD. View the full address on Dr. Forman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Forman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

