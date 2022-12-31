Dr. Suzanne Freitag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freitag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Freitag, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Dermcare Physicians & Surgeons - Natick, MA154 E Central St Fl 3, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (781) 431-0060
- Maine Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Simplifi
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.Freitag had read my medical history. As a result, the surgery which I was referred for was not an option at this point in time. However, she did offer a reasonable alternative. She clearly and willingly explained her findings, which made me feel comfortable. It's clear that she takes pride in her work. Never felt rushed or disrespected.
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- New England Med Center
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Freitag has seen patients for Stye, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freitag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
