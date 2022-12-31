Overview of Dr. Suzanne Freitag, MD

Dr. Suzanne Freitag, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Freitag works at Dermcare Physicians & Surgeons - Natick, MA in Natick, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.