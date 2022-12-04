Dr. Suzanne Friedler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Friedler, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Friedler, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology, P.C. - Fresh Meadows5847 188th St, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (718) 357-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Friedler is expert, thorough and compassionate. I have been her patient for over 10 years because she treats me with respect and I trust her constant learning about the advancement of all medical treatments in her field. Under her care my chronic skin condition has improved and continues to abate. I owe her many thanks for her care and empathy. I highly recommend her services.
About Dr. Suzanne Friedler, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- SUNY HSC
- NYU MC
- New York University School of Medicine
- Binghamton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedler has seen patients for Boil, Hair Loss and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedler speaks Hebrew.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.