Dr. Suzanne Gazda, MD

Neurology
3.6 (31)
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Suzanne Gazda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.

Dr. Gazda works at South Texas Neurobehavioral Group LLC in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Texas Neurobehavioral Group LLC
    3603 Paesanos Pkwy Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 593-0776

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stroke
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Stroke
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Stiff-Man Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 25, 2016
    Have been very happy with Dr Gazda. She has given me hope in getting my MS under control and finally get me on some kind of treatment for the MS and not just the pain.
    Bonnie in San Antonio, TX — Feb 25, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Suzanne Gazda, MD
    About Dr. Suzanne Gazda, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740286764
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gazda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gazda works at South Texas Neurobehavioral Group LLC in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gazda’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gazda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gazda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gazda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gazda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

