Dr. Suzanne Goucher, DO

Internal Medicine
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Suzanne Goucher, DO

Dr. Suzanne Goucher, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.

Dr. Goucher works at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goucher's Office Locations

    Wrnmmcb
    8901 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD 20889 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 295-8555
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

About Dr. Suzanne Goucher, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366622599
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Goucher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goucher works at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. View the full address on Dr. Goucher’s profile.

Dr. Goucher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goucher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goucher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goucher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

