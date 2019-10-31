Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzanne Griffith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Emory Gynecology & Obstetrics5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-3401
Univ. Gynecologists & Obstetricians Inc.1001 Main St Fl 4, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 636-8284
Erie County Medical Center462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 898-3000
John R Oishei Childrens Hospital818 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 323-2000
- Buffalo General Medical Center
I had a remarkable experience with Dr. Griffith, Is she still in Pittsburgh?? I would like her to see me again! She is compassionate and caring.
Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffith has seen patients for Pap Smear and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.