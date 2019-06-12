Dr. Suzanne Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suzanne Hall, MD
Dr. Suzanne Hall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
Together Womens Health Medical Group PC29751 Little Mack Ave Ste B, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 415-6200
Eastside Gynecology Obstetrics17900 23 Mile Rd Ste 301, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 228-8844
Gi Medicine Associates PC Grosse Pointe16815 E Jefferson Ave Ste 230, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Directions (586) 415-6200
Health Delivery Inc43475 Dalcoma Dr Ste 100, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 273-5043
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best on/gyn I’ve ever had. She really cares. She asks lots of questions and answers all of your questions honestly. She is very compassionate. You can tell she really loves her job!
About Dr. Suzanne Hall, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
