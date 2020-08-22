Overview of Dr. Suzanne Hanses, DO

Dr. Suzanne Hanses, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Hanses works at Suzanne Hanses DO Pllc in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.