Dr. Suzanne Harold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Harold, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Twin City Medical Center, Union Hospital and Wooster Community Hospital.
Dr. Harold works at
Locations
Northeast Ohio Endocrinology4634 Hills And Dales Rd Nw, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 477-0255
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- Aultman Hospital
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Twin City Medical Center
- Union Hospital
- Wooster Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would not be here if it wasn’t for Dr Harold. She did not give up on me. She was was open and spent time with me in office and on the phone.
About Dr. Suzanne Harold, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1538263215
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
