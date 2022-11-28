Dr. Suzanne Hentz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Hentz, MD
Overview of Dr. Suzanne Hentz, MD
Dr. Suzanne Hentz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University.
Suzanne K. Hentz M.d. Gynecology PC4815 Oleander Dr Ste 202, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 452-1133
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff and the doctor was also very friendly, answered all my questions. She was very gentle and thoughtful in her exam. I would certain recommend Dr. Hentz, as a matter of fact I took both of my daughters to her for their first exams.
About Dr. Suzanne Hentz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hentz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hentz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hentz has seen patients for Atrophic Vaginitis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hentz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hentz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hentz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hentz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hentz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.