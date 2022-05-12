See All Internal Medicine Doctors in West Linn, OR
Dr. Suzanne Hughes, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Suzanne Hughes, MD

Dr. Suzanne Hughes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Linn, OR. 

Dr. Hughes works at Legacy Medical Group-West Linn in West Linn, OR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hughes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy Medical Group-West Linn
    2020 8th Ave, West Linn, OR 97068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 655-3320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Central Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Back Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 12, 2022
Dr. Hughes takes the time to listen to concerns and give advice. I truly felt like I was talking to a friend during my visit! She is so personable!
— May 12, 2022
Photo: Dr. Suzanne Hughes, MD
About Dr. Suzanne Hughes, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1306266853
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Suzanne Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hughes works at Legacy Medical Group-West Linn in West Linn, OR. View the full address on Dr. Hughes’s profile.

Dr. Hughes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

