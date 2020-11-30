Dr. Suzanne Kabis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kabis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Kabis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suzanne Kabis, MD
Dr. Suzanne Kabis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Kabis works at
Dr. Kabis' Office Locations
Renal Group of Central Nj1350 Hamilton St, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 246-2626
Somerset Dialysis Center240 Churchill Ave, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 937-5000
Bio Medical Applications of South Plainfield2201 S Clinton Ave, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Directions (908) 668-8007
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, knowledgeable physician.
About Dr. Suzanne Kabis, MD
- Nephrology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1386665628
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- U NC-NC Meml Hosp
- U NC-NC Meml Hosp
- Rutgers Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kabis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kabis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kabis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kabis works at
Dr. Kabis has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kabis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabis.
