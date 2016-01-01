Dr. Kaneshiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzanne Kaneshiro, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Kaneshiro, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Dr. Kaneshiro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Suzanne P. Kaneshiro M.d. Inc.405 N Kuakini St Ste 1110, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 599-3520
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaneshiro?
About Dr. Suzanne Kaneshiro, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1932209475
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaneshiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaneshiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaneshiro works at
Dr. Kaneshiro has seen patients for Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaneshiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaneshiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaneshiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaneshiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaneshiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.