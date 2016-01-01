See All Dermatologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Suzanne Kaneshiro, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (4)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Suzanne Kaneshiro, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.

Dr. Kaneshiro works at SUZANNE P KANESHIRO MD in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suzanne P. Kaneshiro M.d. Inc.
    405 N Kuakini St Ste 1110, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 599-3520

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.


Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Suzanne Kaneshiro, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932209475
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaneshiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaneshiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaneshiro works at SUZANNE P KANESHIRO MD in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Kaneshiro’s profile.

    Dr. Kaneshiro has seen patients for Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaneshiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaneshiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaneshiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaneshiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaneshiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

