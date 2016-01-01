See All Psychiatrists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Suzanne Kerns, MB BS

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Charleston, SC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Suzanne Kerns, MB BS

Dr. Suzanne Kerns, MB BS is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Kerns works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Marijuana Addiction and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kerns' Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry
    67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Marijuana Addiction
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Marijuana Addiction
Drug and Alcohol Dependence

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Suzanne Kerns, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1457594962
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzanne Kerns, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kerns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kerns works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Kerns’s profile.

    Dr. Kerns has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Marijuana Addiction and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kerns has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

