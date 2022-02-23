Dr. Suzanne Kuhnen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhnen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Kuhnen, DO
Overview of Dr. Suzanne Kuhnen, DO
Dr. Suzanne Kuhnen, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Regional Medical Center and Knoxville Hospital and Clinics.
Dr. Kuhnen works at
Dr. Kuhnen's Office Locations
-
Iowa Specialty Surgeons4949 Westown Pkwy Ste 100, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 225-7001Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Regional Medical Center
- Knoxville Hospital and Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuhnen?
Fantastic, so far this has been a Great experience . Intelligence, patience, and beautiful outcomes!
About Dr. Suzanne Kuhnen, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1124252770
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Dayton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuhnen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuhnen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuhnen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhnen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhnen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhnen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhnen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.