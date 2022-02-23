Overview of Dr. Suzanne Kuhnen, DO

Dr. Suzanne Kuhnen, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Regional Medical Center and Knoxville Hospital and Clinics.



Dr. Kuhnen works at Exemplar Care, PLC in West Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.