Dr. Suzanne Laskas, MD

Pediatrics
3.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Suzanne Laskas, MD

Dr. Suzanne Laskas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Laskas works at Boca Raton Pediatric Associates in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Laskas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    13th ST Office
    951 NW 13th St Ste 5D, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 392-7266

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Administrative Physical
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Administrative Physical

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Suzanne Laskas, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902910193
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzanne Laskas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laskas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laskas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laskas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laskas works at Boca Raton Pediatric Associates in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Laskas’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Laskas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laskas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laskas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laskas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

