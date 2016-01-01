See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Suzanne Lentzsch, MD

Medical Oncology
Overview of Dr. Suzanne Lentzsch, MD

Dr. Suzanne Lentzsch, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Humboldt University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Lentzsch works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lentzsch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myeloma
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Myeloma
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Blood Product Transfusion Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Monoclonal Gammopathy of Uncertain Significance Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
POEMS Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Transplant Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    About Dr. Suzanne Lentzsch, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1104853324
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dana Farber Cancer Institute|Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School
    Residency
    • Charite Campus Virchow - Berlin, Germany
    Medical Education
    • Humboldt University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzanne Lentzsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lentzsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lentzsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lentzsch works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lentzsch’s profile.

    Dr. Lentzsch has seen patients for Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lentzsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lentzsch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lentzsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lentzsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lentzsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

