Dr. Suzanne Mallouk, MD

Psychiatry
2.3 (19)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Suzanne Mallouk, MD

Dr. Suzanne Mallouk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Mallouk works at Suzanne Mallouk MD in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mallouk's Office Locations

    Suzanne Mallouk MD
    241 Central Park W Apt 1D, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 595-4041

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dr. Mallouk's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Mallouk

    About Dr. Suzanne Mallouk, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437272614
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Undergraduate School
    • Hunter College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mallouk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mallouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mallouk works at Suzanne Mallouk MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mallouk’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallouk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallouk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallouk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallouk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

