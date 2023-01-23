Dr. Suzanne Merkle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Merkle, MD is a Dermatologist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Associated Dermatologists of West Bloomfield6330 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 120, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 855-3366
Associated Dermatologists46325 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 370, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 773-3640
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
I fact, my experience, along with multiple family members is that she is Great?? Her staff [With exception of one horrible receptionist] is very polite, professional, and competent. Dr. Merkle’s analytical skill set and experience far exceeds general practitioners in her field.
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Dr. Merkle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merkle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merkle has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merkle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Merkle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merkle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.