Overview

Dr. Suzanne Morton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Berea, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Morton works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Berea, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.