Dr. Suzanne Morton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Morton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Berea, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East.
Dr. Morton works at
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care2750 Battlefield Memorial Hwy, Berea, KY 40403 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology211 Fountain Ct Ste 220, Lexington, KY 40509 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morton is the best of both worlds in being Competent and Thorough and also Compassionate and Caring. You may disregard the negative review as "Fake News" and go ahead with confidence that she will see you and evaluate you thoroughly and refer you appropriately. I am the example in that, as I saw Dr. Morton and ended up having her recommended bypass surgery, thus I am still alive. 5 Stars Here - Two Thumbs Up.
About Dr. Suzanne Morton, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1679591903
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Morton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Morton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morton has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Morton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morton.
