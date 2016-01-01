See All Psychiatrists in Abington, PA
Dr. Suzanne Newman, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Abington, PA
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Suzanne Newman, MD

Dr. Suzanne Newman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.

Dr. Newman works at AMH Geropsychiatric Associates in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Newman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AMH Geropsychiatric Associates
    1245 Highland Ave Ste 308, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

About Dr. Suzanne Newman, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 24 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1497818900
Education & Certifications

  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
  • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus

